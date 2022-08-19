Season 5 to bring an epic conclusion to Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies with ‘The Archon’

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 5 arrives later this month on August 24 2022, with the final Vanguard season bringing an epic showdown against the Call of Duty universe’s most iconic villains. The fifth season of Vanguard, called Last Stand, will feature brand new game modes, two all-new maps, weapons, and much more.

The fight between good and evil won’t be limited to just the villains, as humanity will face off against Kortifex and his zombie legion one last time in the new round-based Zombies game mode called “The Archon”.

Call of Duty Vanguard’s Zombies storyline will reach its conclusion with The Archon

Interestingly, Zombies first arrived in Call of Duty way back in 2009 with the release of Call of Duty: World at War. A welcome update to the Call of Duty universe, Zombies have been an exciting addition to almost every COD title that features it. Providing a refreshing experience, Zombies allowed players to either drop in solo or with their friends to fight off the zombie horde.

With the release of Vanguard, the Zombies experience got even more exciting with the round-based addition of Shi No Numa back in Season 4 as well as continuing the Dark Aether saga from Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. The official statement from Activision about the upcoming finale states:

“The Final Battle Approaches: Get ready to return to Egypt and take on new quests in the finale of Vanguard Zombies, following the tragic secrets unearthed at “Shi No Numa.” Gather crucial Intel, survive round after round of the undead, and face off against Kortifex the Deathless within the Dark Aether itself. You’ll need every advantage you can get, so be sure to hit up the Perk Fountains, Altar of Covenants, Tome of Rituals, and the Pack-a-Punch machine and prepare for a larger-than-life final battle.”

The Archon will take players to Egypt, where they will be confronted with countless obstacles and horrors round after round in order to reach the Dark Aether with the hopes of defeating Lord Kortifex, the main villain of the Vanguard Zombies Dark Aether saga.