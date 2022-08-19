Categories
Sega Genesis Mini 2 Preorders Are Now Live, All 60 Games Revealed



Preorders for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are now live, and if you’ve been waiting to see if the console is worth picking up based on the strength of its library alone, you can check out the full collection of games below. The first wave of games revealed for the miniature-sized console included a number of gems, such as Sega CD versions of Shining Force and Sonic the Hedgehog, platformer VectorMan 2, and the intense cult-classic Alien Soldier. A number of unreleased and brand new ports are also available, making this an attractive collectible for completionists.

For the full lineup, you can also get your hands on a number of Sega Genesis and Sega CD classics. The cheesy thriller Night Trap, the hard-hitting fighting game Fatal Fury 2, and the previously unreleased Star Mobile are just some of the titles on offer.

On the hardware side, the mini-console comes with a six-button Genesis controller and is compatible with the three-button controllers released with the original Genesis Mini. If you missed it the first time, the Sega Genesis Mini was well received when it launched thanks to its faithful design, superb collection of classic games, and a few extra features that made it worth spending $80 on.

“If you want to play Genesis games but can’t afford the real thing and a stack of cartridges, the Genesis Mini should be at the top of your list,” Peter Brown wrote in GameSpot’s Sega Genesis Mini review back in 2019.

If a piece of compact retro history does sound appealing to you, you’ll need to be quick when ordering as supplies will be extremely limited with this latest edition of Sega hardware.

There will only be 10% of stock available when compared to the original, so you’ll need to move fast if you want to secure a Sega Genesis Mini 2 for your collection.

Sega Genesis Mini 2 games list

After Burner II Cartridge
Alien Soldier Cartridge
Atomic Runner Cartridge
Bonanza Bros. Cartridge
ClayFighter Cartridge
Crusader of Centy Cartridge
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf Cartridge
Earthworm Jim 2 Cartridge
Elemental Master Cartridge
Fatal Fury 2 Cartridge
Gain Ground Cartridge
Golden Axe II Cartridge
Granada Cartridge
Hellfire Cartridge
Herzog Zwei Cartridge
Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar Cartridge
Midnight Resistance Cartridge
OutRun Cartridge
OutRunners Cartridge
Phantasy Star II Cartridge
Populous Cartridge
Rainbow Islands Extra Cartridge
Ranger-X Cartridge
Ristar Cartridge
Rolling Thunder 2 Cartridge
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi Cartridge
Shining Force II Cartridge
Shining in the Darkness Cartridge
Sonic 3D Blast Cartridge
Splatterhouse 2 Cartridge
Streets of Rage 3 Cartridge
Super Hang-On Cartridge
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers Cartridge
The Ooze Cartridge
The Revenge of Shinobi Cartridge
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron Cartridge
Truxton Cartridge
VectorMan 2 Cartridge
Viewpoint Cartridge
Virtua Racing Cartridge
Warsong Cartridge
Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.) SEGA CD
Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.) SEGA CD
Final Fight CD SEGA CD
Mansion of Hidden Souls SEGA CD
Night Striker SEGA CD
Night Trap SEGA CD
Robo Aleste SEGA CD
Sewer Shark SEGA CD
Shining Force CD SEGA CD
Silpheed SEGA CD
Sonic The Hedgehog CD SEGA CD
The Ninja Warriors SEGA CD

Bonus Games

Title Type
Devi & Pii Previously unreleased
Fantasy Zone New Port
Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) New Ports
Spatter New Port
Star Mobile Previously unreleased
Super Locomotive New Port
VS Puyo Puyo Sun New Port

