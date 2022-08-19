Shetland’s Tosh star addresses promotion rumours after Douglas exit ‘Really weird’

The latest episode had a promising ending for Jimmy, who enjoyed a meal with his love interest.

However, with no clarification as of yet as to how Jimmy will leave the series, his happiness might not last.

The detective could decide to move on, but there’s always the possibility he could be killed off.

Fans would be even more heartbroken if so, but after years of fronting the series, some think it could be a fitting way for the character to make an exit.

Shetland continues on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One.