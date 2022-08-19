Tekken: Bloodline anime is now streaming on Netflix; two pro players consulted to ensure the action stays true to the games

We learned back in March that Netflix would be launching a Tekken anime titled “Tekken: Bloodline” and we’re excited to share that all six episodes are now streaming.

If you have some immediate trepidation about the fact that video game adaptations tend to suck more often than they don’t, that’s very understandable. There is a glimmer of hope for Bloodline, though, as we’ve learned that two Tekken professionals were consulted to ensure the action in the show stays faithful to the action from the games.

Kato “TY|Yuu” Yuji shared in a recent tweet that both he and Daichi “TY|Nobi” Nakayama were hired on as Battle Scene Supervisors for the project.

“A lot of ‘that technique’ that even serious Tekken players can enjoy, their offense and defense, and brilliant effects,” reads the translation of the tweet. “Please enjoy the powerful battle scene! I am also looking forward to!”

So if you’re like us the first thing that popped into your head upon reading that was along the lines of, “So there’s a ton of Korean back dashing in every fight sequence?” The answer there is, of course, “no,” but we did immediately notice some familiar effects.

The red hit and blue electricity sparks appear during anime battles, and the animation changes just a bit to add a little extra fluidity to maneuvers and attacks making them appear more like they do in the games.

We also caught a few additional nods, such as a slow down right before the end of fight and some trademark move animations, but we’ll let you find the rest when you watch the whole thing on Netflix.

Bloodline follows Jin Kazama during the events between Tekken 2 and Tekken 3. He trains under the mighty Heihachi Mishima and and it seems Ogre will be playing an antagonistic role.

We also note modern characters, such as Tekken 7’s Leroy Smith, popped up in the teaser trailer, so it’s interesting to see how everything comes together at this particular point in the timeline.

Check out the official trailer here, and if you’ve already had the chance to check out Bloodline, let us know in the comments (spoiler free, please) what you thought.