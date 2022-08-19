Temecula Valley Genealogical Society to host open house

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Genealogical Society announced two events at which the public is invited: the October Open House Saturday, Oct. 8, and the 25th Anniversary Celebration in January.

Anyone who loves family history and genealogy studies, the Open House is for them. Come learn more about finding relatives or lineage societies. Presenters will exhibit such topics as DNA, the 1950 U.S. Census, lineage societies such as Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution and historical societies. The event will be held at the Ronald H. Roberts Public Library Community Room A on Pauba Road in Temecula.

The 25th anniversary celebration of the Temecula Valley Genealogical Society will be held in January 2023, and more information will be forthcoming. Formed in Jan