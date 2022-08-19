The Feast review: More stodgy than scary

She has hired a mysterious young barmaid called Cadi (Annes Elwy) to help set the table and act as waitress.

As Cadi explores the house, creepy camera work suggests all is not well in this rural idyll. Glenda has two sons, one is a drug addict and the other is a fitness freak who seems a little too taken with his Lycra cycling gear.

Her husband Gwyn (Julian Lewis Jones) has invited a mining company to survey his land for minerals and a sequence showing a workman falling ill suggests a sinister force has been awakened.

It is beautifully shot and scored, and the final course should satisfy gore hounds. But their appetites may wane with director Lee Haven Jones’s stodgy fare.

The Feast is in cinemas now (certificate 18).