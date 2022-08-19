The Hundred: Adam Lyth and Adam Hose lead Northern Superchargers past Birmingham Phoenix







Adam Lyth was on fire with the bat for Northern Superchargers

Adam Lyth and Adam Hose both hit half-centuries for the Northern Superchargers as they defeated Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston.

Lyth struck 56 from 26 balls including six sixes and nine boundaries to “supercharge” the innings and Hose was unbeaten on 53 from 36 balls as the Northern Superchargers posted a target of 169 for the hosts to chase.

David Wiese, who added 34 from 14, then took three wickets as Birmingham attempted to chase down in vain as they failed to find a foothold in the second innings.

The Phoenix fell to their second defeat of the competition overall, and their first at home, while the Supercharges collected a second victory which could act as a fillip for the remainder of the competition.

