Tipp topples tennis Hurricane 5-0 at LFTC – Wilmington News Journal

MASON — The Wilmington High School tennis team was overwhelmed Friday by Tippecanoe 5-0 in the Ohio Tennics Coaches Association State Team Tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Chandni Sharma won the only game for WHS, who is now 0-4 on the year.

SUMMARY

Aug 19, 2022

OTCA State Team Tournament

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Tippecanoe 5, Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Chandni Sharma was def by Nicki Bauer 1-6, 0-6

2-Layna Holmes was def by Ellie Waibel 0-6, 0-6

3-Reagan Henry was def by Mia Tobias 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler were def by E Sweizig, R. Patel 0-6, 0-6

2-Katelynn Totten, Sofia Castillo were def by M. Collins, K. Snipes, 0-6, 0-6