Tomorrow Is in Your Hands: Death Stranding Available August 23 with PC Game Pass – Xbox Wire

Summary Kojima Productions and 505 Games are incredibly excited to announce that Death Stranding is launching August 23 with PC Game Pass.

is launching August 23 with PC Game Pass. The genre-defying open world action-adventure game stars Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

Windows 10/11 PC gamers can expect such features as ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and cross-over content from some very well-known franchises.

Welcome, Porters! Today, we at Kojima Productions and 505 Games are incredibly excited to announce that Death Stranding is launching August 23 with PC Game Pass. Keep your eyes on @XboxGamePassPC Twitter for updates exactly when you can play, as well as the official 505 Games and Kojima Productions social media channels.

From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying open world action adventure starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.

For those who don’t know, Death Stranding is all about the importance of connections; we’re so excited to be connecting more players to this world and this truly wonderful community. Over the past few years, we’ve been fortunate enough to engage with so many players and run multiple community events across our official social channels – soon PC Game Pass members can join in these future activities!

Windows 10/11 PC gamers can expect such features as ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and cross-over content from some very well-known franchises. What’s more, the PC Game Pass Edition of Death Stranding will also include the following items, which are unlockable as you progress through the story:

• Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant)

• Gold and Silver Power Skeleton

• Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton

• Gold and Silver Armor Plate

We imagine you have a lot of questions right now, but don’t worry! We’ll try and cover as many of them as we can in a future Community Q&A guide. Stay tuned for that and keep a close eye on the 505 Games and Kojima Productions social media channels for more information.

Again, we’re thrilled to bring Death Stranding to a whole new audience on August 23 with PC Game Pass. We cannot wait to hear what you think and to welcome more Porters to this incredible community.

Until our next update, stay safe and keep on keeping on!