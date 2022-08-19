Trevor Noah defends Kanye West: ‘Human beings as a whole are complicated’

In the past, the two had feuded over Noah’s comments that West was “harassing” his ex wife, Kim Kardashian, during their divorce, but Noah says now it’s more complicated than that.

“It’s easy to stand on the sidelines, see a train crash coming and say nothing about it,” Noah said on Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast.

He continued: “And then after the train crashes off the tracks, we say, ‘Oh, I saw that coming!’ Well, then why didn’t you say anything? Especially if you have some sort of platform, you have some sort of obligation to speak a truth. You know, see something and say something.”

Noah added that people are complicated.