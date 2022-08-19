US Open ticket prices surge ahead of Serena Williams’ final tournament

Serena Williams reacts during a post-match ceremony after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Day 5 of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

As Serena Williams prepares for her last US Open before retirement, tickets to see the tennis legend play are in high demand.

The U.S. Tennis Association sold over 16,500 tickets alone on Aug. 9, when the tennis champion announced her upcoming retirement, according to the organization — more tickets sold than the previous seven days combined. The tournament kicks off Monday, Aug. 29.

“We are now basically sold out for Monday (Opening night), Tuesday and Wednesday nights,” a USTA spokesman told CNBC.

The USTA would not disclose financial projections for the famed Bronx tennis tournament, and Williams’ announcement came so close to the start of the tournament that it’s unlikely her retirement would have brought in additional sponsorships, which are usually set well in advance.

Secondary ticket reseller site Stubhub said daily average sales in dollars have more than doubled and the number of tickets sold per day has more than tripled. The popular ticket site said it has seen a 40% jump in sales since Williams’ announcement.

“US Open demand continues to pick up as we approach one week out from the start of first-round action. We encourage fans to get tickets now if they want to go, since legends like Rafael Nadal or Serena Williams advancing in play can have a big effect on demand,” said Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for StubHub.