Usyk vs AJ: Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua weigh-in LIVE!

Exclusive live coverage of the Usyk vs Joshua 2 weigh-in from Jeddah



With one day to go before Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk collide in their monumental rematch live and exclusive on Sky Sports Box Office, the fighters take to the scales for the weigh-in.

Joshua is looking to reclaim his place at the top of the heavyweight division and win back the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles that Usyk won in spectacular fashion when he dethroned Joshua last year.

Their weights will be a key indicator of how each fighter might be planning on approaching the fight tomorrow night.

Watch the free stream today from 12.30pm of the undercard and main event weigh-ins.

The bill also features Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker, having his second professional fight after making a stunning pro debut at the end of last month.

Callum Smith is looking to keep his dream of becoming a two-weight world champion alive in a tricky title eliminator against Mathieu Bauderlique.

Heavyweight contenders Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang are fighting to emerge as one of the main challengers for the Usyk-Joshua winner.

Ramla Ali and Crystal Garcia Nova will become the first women to box in an international event in Saudi Arabia.

Plus, Badou Jack, Andrew Tabiti and more feature on the bill.

