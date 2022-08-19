Victoria Beckham, 48, stuns as she flaunts endless pins in figure-hugging mini dress

Victoria Beckham took to social media this evening to showcase her incredibly toned legs as she modelled one of her favourite dresses from her line.

The mother of four flaunted her endless pins as she donned a dusky rose coloured mini dress which hugged her curvaceous figure.

Victoria opted to pair the nude design with an electric blue pair of heels and matching handbag.

The star told her 30 million followers: “Another Friday night, another VB Body mini dress!

“I’ve been living in these all summer long.

“I have them in all colours, but I still love this original blush colour. Happy Friday!!,” she signed off alongside a heart.