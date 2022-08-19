‘You will use less fuel’: Simple and easy car tweak will ‘save money in your pocket’

A driving instructor from Leicester posts his tips on social media, where he recently detailed a hack to save money on fuel. Baz shares guidance on this TikTok account @DrivingLessonTipsUK and on YouTube.
He showed a clever way to use aircon on the car that can save money on petrol or diesel. The tip amassed over half a million views on the platform, and almost 20k “likes”.
Baz explained how the hack works. He told followers: “On a really hot sunny day like we have today – it’s 26C, that’s pretty warm for us here in the UK – when you’re using your air-con, there are two ways to use it.
“Switch your aircon on, put it on its lowest setting, and put it on whichever vent function you want.
“Once your car has actually cooled down inside, what you can do is press the air recirculation button.”
READ MORE: Drivers urged to use little-known button in heatwave to save money
When should you use the air-recirculation button?
This button is ideal for use in hot weather. It will boost the effectiveness of your air conditioning.
However, keeping cool and saving fuel is not the only good reason to use this button.
Using this button is wise when stuck in traffic, as it will limit the polluting fumes coming into the car.
Hay fever sufferers can also benefit. Recirculating air means less pollen will be coming into the car when the button is used.
However, it’s advised not to use the setting when it is humid, or if lots of bodies are causing heat in the car.
In this case, the air recirculation can cause the windows to steam up, which is dangerous as it limits visibility.
Another button in the car can slash fuel consumption by 12 percent, it’s been found.
This is the automatic start-stop button. Its usage was explained by content creator Megan’s Bubble.
Megan said: “If you have a button that looks like this in your car this is your automatic start-stop button.
“It’s going to automatically shut down your vehicle when it is stationary for a long time, like when you’re sitting at a stop light or maybe through the Starbucks drive-through.”
The system works by shutting down the engine and restarting it again to prevent idling.
Idling is sitting stationary in a car while the engine is still running. Not only does it waste money on fuel for the driver, but it is bad for the environment.
Source link