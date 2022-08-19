‘You will use less fuel’: Simple and easy car tweak will ‘save money in your pocket’

A driving instructor from Leicester posts his tips on social media, where he recently detailed a hack to save money on fuel. Baz shares guidance on this TikTok account @DrivingLessonTipsUK and on YouTube.

He showed a clever way to use aircon on the car that can save money on petrol or diesel. The tip amassed over half a million views on the platform, and almost 20k “likes”.

Baz explained how the hack works. He told followers: “On a really hot sunny day like we have today – it’s 26C, that’s pretty warm for us here in the UK – when you’re using your air-con, there are two ways to use it.

“Switch your aircon on, put it on its lowest setting, and put it on whichever vent function you want.

“Once your car has actually cooled down inside, what you can do is press the air recirculation button.”

