10 Best Quotes From Netflix’s Look Both Ways

Look Both Ways is Netflix’s newest film, starring Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart as Natalie, a young woman whose future hangs in the balance of a pregnancy test she takes on the night of her college graduation. Similar to Sliding Doors, her life then splits in two, with viewers watching the next several years play out both ways.







In the world where the test is positive, she moves in with her parents and tries to figure out life with a baby. In the one where it’s negative, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of succeeding in the animation industry. The movie sends the message that both paths have struggles and successes, and that is often best demonstrated through the words that Natalie, her love interests, and her parents say.

10 “I Did Not See Single, Unemployed, 22-Year-Old Mom On My Tarot Reading.”

Natalie, Positive Test Reality

Natalie is a planner, fixating on her five-year plan with the belief that it will keep her safe. However, it isn’t possible to live by it, and an unexpected pregnancy is the perfect example of this. It’s impossible to plan for everything, and having an in-the-moment baby daddy like Gabe means she can find a middle ground.

The first couple of years after she gets the positive pregnancy test are extremely hard, but a lot of that comes down to Natalie not knowing how to give up on her imagined future. She thought she knew where life was taking her and didn’t know how to accept a different result, which is an extremely relatable way to respond to a complicated situation.

9 “First Year’s Torture For Everybody. It’s Long Days, Late Nights.”

Jake, Negative Test Reality

Natalie gets a really lucky break running into Jake so soon in her L.A. journey because he gets her foot in the door. While it would have been nice to see her fight for it a little more on her own, this line clearly shows that she did the work, even if it wasn’t seen on screen.

Jake plans for his future as much as Natalie does, which shows the audience the validity of that mentality. Good things can come by chance, but they can also come from planning and hard work. Because this is what Natalie had expected in her own planning, she handles it well, in contrast to her struggles in the Positive Test reality.

8 “Can I Just Call You Back Later So I Can Cry On This Couch By Myself?”

Natalie, Positive Test Reality

When Cara got to live out Natalie’s LA dreams without her, it cast everything else in a harsh light. Though she wanted to have her baby, all she saw in her pregnancy was what she was missing out on. Because of that, she couldn’t handle talking to Cara without comparing their lives and seeing hers as lesser.

The quote is extremely relatable and captures the pain of trying to talk about someone else’s successes in a dark time. While Natalie wants to be happy for Cara, she can’t see past her own pain. Until she began to accept the changes in her life, she struggled to talk to anybody who was doing well without feeling like a failure herself.

7 “I Really Cannot Imagine What My Life Would’ve Been Like Here.”

Natalie, Positive Test Reality

When Natalie finally gets the chance to go to Los Angeles in the Positive Test reality, it doesn’t fit very well, and neither does Jake. The person she had to become to survive having a baby was not properly equipped to live in that world.

The film has a critical message that people can adapt to survive and thrive in whatever path they end up on, but that doesn’t mean they are capable of everything. Though Natalie’s success ends up eerily similar in both realities, it’s notable that her drawings are very different. She had the skills for success in both worlds, but her deepest understandings of herself and the world were warped depending on which path she went down.

6 “This Should Be Your Choice. It Is Your Choice. I’m Pro-Your-Choice.”

Gabe, Positive Test Reality

Gabe is an ideal baby daddy, putting major decisions in Natalie’s hands while also promising to stand by her no matter what. Though he makes some moves that she dislikes, Gabe is generally an amazing father and a great co-parent for Natalie, making him a contender for one of the best movie dads in film history.

This quote shows how Gabe looks at their dynamic. When he wants to get together, and she pushes back, he accepts her feelings and doesn’t let it hurt their dynamic with Rose. He’s a shining example of how to respect a woman’s decisions, and this quote gives men a guide for how they can do the same.





5 “My Life Did Not Turn Out The Way I Planned At All.”

Natalie, Negative Test Reality

When Natalie returns to Texas after losing her job and her relationship in L.A., she’s a mess. Though she got to live according to her plan for the first several years, those successes made her ill-prepared for things to deviate from the path she expected. And she felt especially ashamed of that while comparing herself to the people who were seemingly thriving back home.

As someone who lived according to plans, she saw life as having a correct road map, and her time with a fellow planner like Jake only made that belief stronger. Because of that, falling off the path was inherently a bad thing. She needed to survive the “failure” in order to see the ways that her plans were holding her back.





4 “I’d Rather Be Here For You Than Anywhere Else In The World For Me.”

Jake, Negative Test Reality

Natalie and Jake’s relationship was tested by their ambitions. Both wanted to see their careers take off, and there wasn’t necessarily room in their respective five-year plans for putting someone else first. Despite that, Jake made sure to show up for Natalie even after they separated, because he truly cared about her and her accomplishments.

This is definitely the most romantic line in the entire movie, and it was one of few moments that made the Negative Test reality seem worth fighting for. In order to grow, Natalie needed to deal with some adversity, but this moment showed that it really was possible for her to thrive in both realities.





3 “Of Course We’re Gonna Screw This Up. That’s Unavoidable.”

Gabe, Positive Test Reality

When Natalie begins having contractions, her panic about being a parent really begins. Gabe is able to help her through the panic with the assurance that she will mess up, but that minor failures are not going to permanently damage their child.

Just after this quote, he points out how much both of their parents did wrong, which is actually really comforting. Rather than insisting on her being an unrealistically perfect mom, he acknowledges that her fears are valid, but that their consequences are not as disastrous as she imagines, which ends up being precisely what she needs to hear.





2 “You’re Never Not Going To Be [A Mom] Again.”

Tina, Positive Test Reality

After having Rose, Natalie’s depression gets worse. Tina tells Natalie that all new mothers “mourn the person that you used to be,” no matter how much they might have wanted (and planned) to have children.

Natalie doesn’t have the ability to not be a mother in the future, which comes up when she visits L.A. but has to rush home shortly after arriving. This is a great moment to recognize the impact pregnancy can have on women, validating their identity struggles without making them out to be bad mothers.





1 “You’re Okay.”

Natalie, Both Realities

After the chaos of the pregnancy test, trying to figure out the next stage of life, struggling with relationships, and finding her way back to her art, Natalie managed to find success and comfort in both realities. Then she returned to where it all started to tell that terrified girl clutching a pregnancy test that, no matter what happened, she was going to be okay.

This moment is critical to the movie’s message and is the place where it comes through most clearly. Everyone’s lives can be changed in a single moment, but whichever way life takes them, the movie assures them that they will find their way.

