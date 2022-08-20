15-Second Modern Warfare II Clip Leaves Call of Duty Fans on Edge – “Way Too Hyped for This”

Call of Duty franchise is set to witness a brand new installment in Modern Warfare II in the next two months. While the fandom is already hyped for its grand release, a latest clip has escalated the craze even further.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

There’s an ad video doing the rounds on the internet, which was released by Call of Duty for the promotion of Modern Warfare II. Ever since it was shared across social media, fans have been going crazy. It’s because the said clip has seemingly revealed a big surprise, set to appear in the upcoming title’s campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II fans going berserk over a possible return of an iconic villain

The action-filled franchise has many memorable characters featured in the Modern Warfare sub series. Names like Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, and recently Farah and Alex have become fan favorites in the recent years. However, there have been tons of iconic villains as well when it comes to the campaign missions in all the Modern Warfare installments so far.

One such character is of Lieutenant General Hershel Von Shepherd III. Hardcore and avid CoD fans might be aware of him already. He betrayed the Task Force 141 for his own objectives. But he was eventually killed by Soap in the final moments of MW 2.

Now it seems like General Shepherd is coming back to be a true antagonist, once again, in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II. At least it appears to be the case right now, following the reveal of a cryptic, brief clip for the upcoming sequel.

DIVE DEEPER

From Call of Duty to a Plague Tale – Every Major Xbox Title Releasing in October

2022!

Popular media outlet CharlieIntel recently shared a 15-second video on their Twitter account. And it has given birth to a wild theory coming from many die-hard CoD lovers.

Fans believe General Shepherd is returning back

As soon as it grabbed more eyeballs, most of the fans quickly tried to decode a strange voice in the clip. According to them, it’s none other than General Shepherd, who can be heard saying “Right on Time”. All things considered, gaming enthusiasts are now extremely over-energized for MWII. “Way too hyped for this”, wrote one passionate user.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022, worldwide. It will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. The Open Beta Early Access phase will begin next month, followed by an Early Access for Campaign as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your expectations for the awaited title? Are you looking forward to playing it immediately during the launch? Let us know in the comments below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time