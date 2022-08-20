Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard are about to witness the rise of villains with the arrival of Season 5 on August 24, 2022. The fifth season, titled Last Stand, will bring back the Call of Duty universe’s iconic antagonists in an epic community-driven showdown between the forces of good and evil in the final season of Vanguard.

With the launch of every new season and mid-season update, Activision aims to shake up the weapon meta and bring about a refreshing change with Warzone’s massive gallery of customizable weapons. Season 5 will witness the arrival of five new weapons to Vanguard and Warzone with the hopes of claiming their spot in the meta.

Top 5 expected meta-defining weapons in Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

While the current Warzone meta faced significant changes after the nerf to the NZ-41, which dominated the long-range meta for months, the overall meta is still pretty consistent.

Weapons like the H4 Blixen and Marco 5 remain at the top of the close-range meta, with newer updates featuring improvements to the sniper and shotgun classes as well as weapons from Call of Duty’s previous titles, Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops Cold war, returning to the meta.

With that being said, here are five weapons that are expected to be part of the new meta with the arrival of Call of Duty Season 5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Marco 5