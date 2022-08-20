Categories
Allegiant flights from St. Cloud to Arizona, Florida will return this fall


Allegiant Airlines has announced it will again offer nonstop flights from St. Cloud to destinations in Arizona and Florida starting in the fall.

In a Friday release, Allegiant announced it would offer service from St. Cloud to Phoenix-Mesa Airport in Arizona and the Punta Gorda-Fort Myers in Florida beginning in October and going through May of next year.

The airline suspended service to those destinations for the summer, citing logistical issues.

The airline will offer flights to both destinations twice a week through mid-February. Service to Florida will run on Thursdays and Sundays, while service to Arizona will run on Wednesday and Saturdays.



