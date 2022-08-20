Allegiant flights from St. Cloud to Arizona, Florida will return this fall

Allegiant Airlines has announced it will again offer nonstop flights from St. Cloud to destinations in Arizona and Florida starting in the fall.

In a Friday release, Allegiant announced it would offer service from St. Cloud to Phoenix-Mesa Airport in Arizona and the Punta Gorda-Fort Myers in Florida beginning in October and going through May of next year.

The airline suspended service to those destinations for the summer, citing logistical issues.

The airline will offer flights to both destinations twice a week through mid-February. Service to Florida will run on Thursdays and Sundays, while service to Arizona will run on Wednesday and Saturdays.

In mid-February, service to Arizona will increase to four times a week, adding Mondays and Fridays to the schedule.

“We are excited to see the continuation of this Allegiant service, which indicates the success of this past spring season,” said Airport Authority Board Chair Brian Myres in a statement.

“The St. Cloud Regional Airport offers an easy, convenient way to travel to these warm weather destinations over the winter and spring season.”

Allegiant opted to continue service to these areas after a “great” past winter and spring season, the announcement stated.

Passenger numbers out of St. Cloud were the highest since the 2018-19 season and the second highest since Allegiant began offering flights from the airport in 2012.