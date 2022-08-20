Anthony Joshua’s Relationship Status: Is He Secretly Married?

Two-time former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring on August 20, 2022. And the hype around the fight has left fans curious about all aspects of the champ’s life, including his personal life. There is no doubt that fans have also been curious to know if there is a secret woman in the heavyweight’s life. In fact, a viral social media post once sparked Joshua’s marriage rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joshua was in attendance at a UFC show in the UK in March. Moreover, he took to social media to post a picture with Derek Chisora, Dana White, Eddie Hearn, and Frazer Clarke.

While the picture was iconic in itself, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a ‘wedding band‘ on his finger.

Boxing – Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk Weigh-in – The O2, London, Britain – September 24, 2021 Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk during the weigh-in as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

A lot of fans even commented about the same, asking him about the mystery woman in his life. And it is worth noting that a lot of fans seemed disappointed at the prospect of the dashing heavyweight’s marriage.

Joshua will face Oleksandr Usyk at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua comes clean on marriage rumors

Anthony Joshua was quick to address the rumors of his apparent marriage. And it is certain that ‘AJ’ is still a valuable asset in the dating pool.

Joshua was in an interview with Michelle Joy Phelps of ‘Behind the Gloves’. In conversation, she asked him about the ‘wedding band’ that he was wearing. Joshua hilariously responded by mentioning that he was ‘divorced’. Moreover, he also divulged information about the ring he was wearing. Joshua said, “It’s a sleep ring. It tracks your sleep.”

He also clarified that he is not married. Notably, Joshua was wearing an Oura Ring, which is a device used by athletes to track their heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep patterns.

What is Anthony Joshua’s current relationship status?

There is no doubt that Joshua has always kept his love life private. Additionally, the former champ has been romantically linked to notable names like Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora, and Bella Hadid. However, there is yet to be any solid background for the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It is also said that Joshua has never been married yet. Meanwhile, Joshua has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Osbourne. He even gifted her a penthouse worth over USD 590,000. While there have been recent rumors linking him to people, he is yet to officially announce someone as his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY – Top 5 Fights on Which Boxing Fans Would Pay Anything to Watch …

What do you think of Joshua quashing marriage claims? Let us know in the comments below.