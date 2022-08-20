B.C. Ferries cancels at least a dozen sailings, blames lack of staff | CBC News

At least a dozen B.C. Ferries sailings along the South Coast were cancelled on Saturday, with the corporation blaming “crew availability” for its continuing struggles.

As of noon, 12 sailings had been cancelled. A further nine sailings were at risk of cancellation between Swartz Bay, Mayne Island, Pender Island and Tsawwassen.

The Saturday afternoon and evening sailings that were cancelled on the Salish Heron vessel to the Southern Gulf Islands were as follows:

3:35 p.m. from Tsawwassen.

4:40 p.m. from Sturdies Bay.

5:15 p.m. from Village Bay.

5:50 p.m. from Otter Bay.

7:30 p.m. from Long Harbour.

8:20 p.m. from Otter Bay.

8:55 p.m. from Village Bay.

9:30 p.m. from Sturdies Bay.

#ServiceNotice #SwartzBay – #SouthernGulfIslands #QofCumberland Due to crew availability, the following sailings are at risk of cancellation: ex Swartz Bay 2:40/5:25/8:05pm

ex Otter Bay 3:35/7:05/8:55pm

ex Village Bay 4:10/6:30/9:30pm More here: https://t.co/AgNRfq1VLl ^ts —@BCFerries

The morning cancellations included four sailings between Tsawwassen on the mainland and Swartz Bay on Vancouver Island.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers,” B.C. Ferries said in a statement. “The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew.”

Sailing cancellations have become a regular occurrence on B.C.’s ferry network this summer, with the high number of cancellations listed as a reason for the firing of the corporation’s CEO in late July.

The Early Edition8:18B.C. Ferries wraps annual general meeting after tumultuous summer Ferry Advisory Committees chair Diana Mumford speaks with Stephen Quinn about what was discussed.

Continuing staff shortages on B.C. Ferries vessels have been blamed on crew members getting sick with COVID-19, a lack of hiring, and a lack of qualified crew, according to the B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union.

An amendment to the Coastal Ferry Act is currently before the legislature. The amendment would see greater oversight of B.C. Ferries’ operations. The union has spoken up in support of the legislation in the past.

The ferry corporation told foot passengers at the Swartz Bay terminal that pay parking facilities were full up on Saturday afternoon. They were advised to arrive by public transit or by taxi.