British troops urged to prepare loved ones as they ready for all-out war against Putin

Warrant Officer Paul Carney warned that the UK military was now “shaping itself to meet the threat from Russia and was ready to counter any aggression” as Vladimir Putin continues to wage his illegal war on Ukraine. He told troops they “must be prepared for new realities” as he said now was the time to tell “families and loved ones” they could be sent to the battlefields of Ukraine.

Officer Carney, the Army’s highest ranked Warrant Officer, wrote in Soldier magazine: “I want us all to check we are physically fit for operations. And it is also important we prepare loved ones and families, who often have the hardest role in our absence.

“My ask is that you have discussions about a potential deployment with them now. Find the numbers for the support networks and the relevant people who can help them, such as the unit welfare officer and padre.

“This is key as we could be out of contact for extended periods on tour. Making sure our loved ones have the support they need is vital for us too, as we’re not going to give 10 percent on tour if we are worried about home,” according to the Mirror.