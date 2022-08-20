Britons urged to consider option which ‘maximises’ savings as interest rates increase

The Bank of England hiked interest rates from 1.25 percent to 1.75 percent. Although very much behind the inflation rate, it’s important for savers to know what this could mean for their money.

Express.co.uk spoke exclusively to Les Cameron, savings expert at M&G Wealth on the base rate rise.

He explained what this means for pensioners, and how they may be able to stop their money from eroding.

Mr Cameron did not think that the interest rate rise came as a real shock to anyone.

He said: “As inflation continues to rise, increases in savings rates mean that, for the majority of cash or near-cash savers, for example National Savings & Investments, their money is being eroded in real terms.

