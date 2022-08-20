Call of Duty: Warzone Players Report Major Increase in Cheating

Even with Season 5 right around the corner, Call of Duty: Warzone players note a rise in cheating with matching being ruined by aimbotting and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to be massive popular with battle royale fans years after it originally launched, even with its consistent issues with cheaters and hacking. Over the first year, the game was rife with players using specialized cheating tools like wall hacking, aimbotting, and other disruptive hacks, ruining matches for those who attempted to play and win legitimately. Some hackers even used less harmful cheats by using unreleased skins or custom-made ones.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

While developer Raven Software continued to ban cheaters and hackers in waves, the problem never really ceased. However, things seemingly improved late last year as Activision launched its own Anti-Cheat tool known as Ricochet. With its launch in Call of Duty: Warzone, hacking and cheating seemingly fell off, with 50,000 players being banned in a single day. However, as time wore on, hackers found ways around the service as surges of cheating took hold every so often.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone Fans Criticize Ricochet Following New Wave of Cheaters

The back and forth between hackers and Ricochet continues, though with Season 5 on approach, the rise in cheating appears to be once again a major issue for Call of Duty: Warzone players. Over on the game’s subReddit, threads regarding recent waves of cheating have started to pop up, including one by a player named aBipolarTree. In it, they asked the community if they had seena huge increase in the amount of cheating in the last 2 days as individuals seemingly using aimbot have been present during rounds.





The post has racked up a good amount of comments, with many agreeing about the rise in cheating. Some have said the problems have gotten unbearable, while others have reported major issues in the Plunder game mode. Based on many of the comments, wall hacking have been a constant issue, with cheaters not only tracking players through walls, but then picking the player off as they appear. Some players have even posted visual evidence of hacking, clipping gameplay from streams or matches to show off what the hackers have been doing lately.

This rise in hacking has no doubt put a damper for many ahead of what will be the final season in Call of Duty: Warzone. Before the official launch of Warzone 2 later this year, Activition revealed that Season 5, known as Last Stand, will be bringing plenty of new content to dig into such as weapons like the EX1 energy rifle and RA 225 SMG. In terms of the narrative, the Caldera map will be experiencing volcanic activity, complete with lava and molten rocks, with new Points of Interest to explore.





Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call Of Duty Warzone: 10 Tips For Fortune’s Keep