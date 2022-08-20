‘Cascade your wealth!’ How your pension could help you slash inheritance tax to zero

However, the Government-backed website MoneyHelper states there is one key rule to bear in mind.

In order for the pension to fall outside of the scope of IHT, the scheme administrator would need to have discretion as to who the benefits are paid to.

Thankfully, however, this can be a relatively easy process to follow as long as it is done with ample time.

Individuals can typically submit an expression of wishes form, which allows the person to tell the scheme to whom they would like the death benefits to be paid.