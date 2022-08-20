Confused about where to see ‘Yellowstone?’: Here’s how to watch new and past seasons

There’s no doubt that “Yellowstone,” the contemporary Western TV series starring Kevin Costner, is a hit with viewers. Last Sunday’s two-hour premiere of Season 4 was viewed by more than 14 million people, according to Bloomberg News. That massive number also reflects the somewhat unconventional way “Yellowstone” reached fans. As the report notes, the 14 million-plus viewers came from showings on the Paramount Network, its sibling networks, CMT, Pop and TV Land, and repeats.

• You can watch Episode 3 of Yellowstone Season 4 live for free on Philo (free trial), or watch it live for free with fuboTV (free trial)

As Deadline reports, the Season 4 premiere on the Paramount Network alone racked up 10.5 million total viewers, an increase of 60 percent from the Season 3 premiere. Obviously, plenty of people were waiting to find out what followed the violent cliffhanger that ended Season 3, and tuned in to learn the fates of Montana ranching patriarch John Dutton (Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes).

Expect Season 4 to involve more scheming for power, struggles for land, vows of revenge and assorted dramatics, all taking place amid the spectacular Montana scenery. New characters this season include Piper Perabo as an animal-rights activist from Portland, and Jacki Weaver as the CEO of a major investment company that has big plans for the area.

Piper Perabo guest stars in the new “Yellowstone” season as an activist from Portland. (Photo: Courtesy Paramount Network)

So, how do you watch all the action unfold? New Season 4 episodes premiere at 8 p.m. Sunday nights on the Paramount Network. Depending on your cable system, you may also find simulcasts of new episodes on CMT or TV Land.

What if you don’t have cable? You can stream “Yellowstone” Season 4 on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial. And you can stream it on Philo, which also offers a 7-day free trial.

Cole Hauser as RIp Wheeler in the TV series, “Yellowstone.” (Photo: Cam McLeod/Paramount)Cam McLeod

Oh, and don’t think that just because “Yellowstone” is airing new season episodes on the Paramount Network, that you can watch it on the Paramount+ streaming service. Nope. And you can’t watch the first three seasons on Paramount+ either.

Just to make things ultra-confusing, NBCUniversal actually has streaming rights to “Yellowstone.” That means that if you want to see how it all started, and what led up to that whopping cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, you need to subscribe to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, the NBCUniversal streaming service.

Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month and includes commercials. Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 a month, and is ad-free. Making it all a tad more complicated, some Comcast/Xfinity and Cox cable subscribers may have access to Peacock Premium included in their packages, without any additional cost.

And you thought life in the Dutton family was challenging.

— Kristi Turnquist

kturnquist@oregonian.com 503-221-8227 @Kristiturnquist