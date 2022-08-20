Coronation Street’s Faye Windass star admits she ‘doesn’t like’ being horrible to co-star

The soap star also recently opened up about her latest health storyline during an appearance on Loose Women.

“Yeah, yeah definitely not,” Faye told Kaye Adams when asked whether she expected to be involved in a storyline like this.

“But obviously it’s always good to be able to tell a story, whatever you get.

“So yeah, I was shocked because I didn’t really realise that it happened to women so young.

“But I think that’s why it’s good because not a lot of people know about it, so it’s good to be able to show that this happens and make sure everyone knows about it.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.