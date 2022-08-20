Daniel Ricciardo breaks silence on F1 future with McLaren exit looking increasing likely

“And the love of it, as well as knowing any weekend it could be there, it could be around the corner. Monza last year. . .a week before at Zandvoort nobody was predicting that, not even myself, so even just the thought of a weekend like that could be one week away, it’s pretty cool.”

As things stand, a potential swap between McLaren and Alpine looks most plausible, but that depends on the outcome of any litigation over Piastri’s contract. Then there’s the matter of resolving the outstandings year on Ricciardo’s current deal.

If motivation to drive were the deciding factor in the matter, Ricciardo would already know for certain his fate for next season. He and other key figures remain in the dark for the time being, but one possibility is the veteran being left on the sidelines and without a seat for 2023.