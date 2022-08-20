Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Shares Up 4.8%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.71. 6,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 10,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x in the second quarter worth $7,140,000.

Recommended Stories







Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.