Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Projected To Become No. 1 At Box Office This Weekend

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is hitting the box office pretty hard in the paint right out of the gate. According to Deadline, the CGI anime film is poised to become No. 1 at the box office, taking in $8 million to $10 million so far today–including $4 million in previews.

The film is projected to take in between $17 million and $20 million across 3,130 theaters. On Thursday, the film opened in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Central America, Ecuador, Bolivia, Uruguay, and Paraguay. Starting today, the film will be screening in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Zambia, Vietnam.

A synopsis is as follows: “The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves ‘Super Heroes.’ They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!” Check out the film’s official dubbed English trailer above (if English subs is your style, Crunchyroll has your back).

The newest film in the popular anime franchise was originally set for release earlier this year.

The Dragon Ball media franchise began in 1984 in Japan when the original manga created by Akira Toriyama was serialized in the Weekly Shōnen Jump anthology. It quickly became a popular series with remarkable staying power–38 years later, Dragon Ball now spawns four TV series, 20 feature films, many videogames, and a wide array of licensed merchandise.

You can read GameSpot’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review by following the link.