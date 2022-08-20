Drivers urged to look out for ‘fuel-wasting’ road situations and try to avoid them

If red lights are currently showing, drivers can ease back on the accelerator or slow down naturally as opposed to coming to an abrupt stop.

Ms Jackson continued: “We tried not to use the brakes as much by easing off the throttle to reduce speed.

“If you can keep moving slowly rather than stopping in traffic that’s good, but you do have to be conscious of not being a pain to other drivers by leaving too much of a gap behind the car in front.

“You need to listen to the engine to make sure you don’t use excessive revs but you need to use enough, so it’s a fine balance as you don’t want the car to be labouring too much either.”