Drivers urged to use air con in the right way to see best results – ‘Works quicker’





According to the latest RAC Fuel Watch, drivers will still need to pay 172.88p per litre of unleaded and 183.74p per litre of diesel on average. And, despite both prices slowly dropping, it might still take a while for motorists to see a considerable difference.

With that in mind, drivers across the UK have been reminded how they could get the most out of their air conditioning systems and save money on petrol and diesel. Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, exclusively told Express.co.uk: ”Air con is a modern-day luxury many motorists have within their cars, and it often helps to make journeys more bearable during the summer months. “As positive as air con can be, it will eat into your fuel consumption which isn’t ideal in the current climate.” Luckily for drivers, the expert shared some tips that drivers can follow to reduce their car’s fuel consumption. READ MORE: Drivers warned as secondhand VW sells for £25k more than new model

Mr Hixon said: “To begin with, it would be easy to think that it’s best to put your air con on the highest setting as soon as you get in the car, but this actually makes the temperature hotter, as the air con is taking the existing hot air from inside the car and circulating it. “To prevent this from happening, allow cooler air to enter the car and then gradually increase the air con settings.” “A simpler tip is to try and park in the shade where possible, this will then create a cooler temperature in the vehicle and will allow the air con system to work quicker and in turn, reduce the amount of time it’s working for.” Experts have also previously shared tips on how drivers can remain cool without using air con. DON’T MISS

Motorists can put on a dashboard cover on the car’s windshield to keep sunlight away from the car’s interior. The heat won’t be as overwhelming if there are no hot vinyl surfaces to touch. Keep windows slightly cracked It’s obviously not a good idea to open windows all the way but leaving just a small crack will promote ventilation and help to keep the car cool.