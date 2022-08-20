Elvis confessed his biggest fear about marrying 15-year-old Priscilla to Barbara Eden





In September 1959, 24-year-old Elvis Presley met and began dating 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu during his army service in Germany. The following month, The King left her in Europe to return home to the USA. After shooting his first movie in two years, GI Blues, the rock n’ roll star began filming the Western Flaming Star.

His Flaming Star leading lady was Barbara Eden, who has taken part in an interview at Elvis Week 2022. The 90-year-old was asked if she had any memorable conversations on set with The King, who she called “very sincere”. The I Dream of Jeannie star remembered: “Oh my goodness yes, we had many because he was so easy to talk to. He had his friends and he had his guitar with him and his Daddy. And they would sing and we would talk. It was the first time I heard about Priscilla, but I didn’t know her name.”

During the Elvis Week 2022 interview, Barbara also remembered how her then-husband Michael convinced her to go see Elvis performing in Las Vegas, where she also had a show. At first, the actress was resistant as didn’t normally do that but he was so adamant, so headed over to see him. The 90-year-old said: “I’m so glad I did, he was thrilling! I mean really. All those guitars on stage with him and then his singing, I just. I can’t even breathe to think about it right now! He’s so talented. Such a talented soul really.”