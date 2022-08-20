Evolution of Metaverse with 5G deployment – ET CIO

By Sanjay Gupta

The driving force behind technological growth comes with new disruptive ideas. The development of Next Gen technologies like Artificial intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other associated technologies are delivering effective solutions and helping in boosting the digital transformation experience across industries.

5G plays a key role in evolving automation as it provides a highly digitized and connected environment, where robots, machines, and devices run autonomously with minimal human intervention. 5G is also a key enabler for metaverse and helps make Web 3.0 a reality.

“Metaverse” is the digital representation of the world with which users inhabit and interact. Metaverse uses augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) along with novel technologies, like blockchains, 5G, and AI to create a virtual world that provides a plethora of opportunities to its users, and companies of all sizes to buy, sell, and trade products and services thus boost the expansion of key economic sectors.

Role of 5G in Metaverse



Due to its low latency, fast speed, and enormous capacity, 5G will be the first generation of networks to effectively support the Metaverse and make it possible for digital words to function. 5G will allow extended reality to connect anytime and anywhere in the (physical) world to their (digital) metaverse of choice and embrace exciting and novel applications and services. Currently, a user uses the web by opening an app or several tabs in their browser but with Metaverse, everything would be contained within the same platform, therefore 5G networks will bring computer power closer to the end user and reduce latency. The network edge will help in allocating more network resources to deliver more capacity and higher-bandwidth connectivity for metaverse applications. The underlying 5G infrastructure will advance the consumer and enterprise metaverse use-cases. For e.g, a business can be conducted where all the employees can engage with peers in a fully immersive environment.

Metaverse transforming sectors in India



Metaverse is a new gateway to digital experiences, it eliminates geography and opens exciting new possibilities across sectors. The ability of the Metaverse to provide immersive and close-to-actual experiences will reduce the costs associated with the consumption of fossil fuels and the effects of global warming, therefore resulting in greater sustainability. For example, if people can shop, work, travel, go to events, play sports, and more all from the comfort of their own homes, this means much less traffic on the roads. It also means people won’t need to use other forms of transport, such as trains and planes, to get around as much either. Less transportation means fewer harmful emissions.

Metaverse is also expected to bring profound changes to the entire technology, media, and telecom industry to enhance customer experience, monetize investments through adjacent services, increase operational efficiency and act as a key enabler in requisite network bandwidth and support structure to make it a reality. As a new gateway to digital experiences, metaverse will also revolutionize the gaming, e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and engineering sector.

According to a report by Credit Suisse, the transition of the digital ecosystem to the metaverse will push data usage by 20 times across the globe by 2032. Metaverse has enormous potential to further expand screen time and drive more bandwidth consumption. Even the smartphone makers are also making efforts to manufacture a dedicated smartphone for people to enter the metaverse. A great number of other industries will also be impacted, and it will create employment opportunities within each of them.

Challenges



Building virtual environments around VR requires enormous amounts of data and a network that can carry that data. Building network infrastructure to support computing platforms of the future is the biggest challenge in Metaverse. To solve this, fundamental shifts are required in deploying and engineering the network as well as an industry-wide collaboration — from tech companies to mobile operators, service providers, policymakers, and more to better prepare for the metaverse.

Metaverse allows geographically distant participants to enjoy realistic, spatially aware experiences that empower users to feel more connected with each other. To deliver such an experience requires innovations in fields like hybrid local and remote real-time rendering, video compression, edge computing, and cross-layer visibility, as well as spectrum advocacy, work on metaverse readiness of future connectivity and cellular standards, improved latency between devices and within radio access networks (RANs), etc.

While the above are exciting developments, important technological challenges still need to be solved before the metaverse can reach prime time. The other important issue that stands out is privacy. While many privacy challenges are being addressed in telecom standards, we are yet to solve privacy issues at the application level. We need to imagine the challenges ahead of us when it comes to privacy in the metaverse. There is a need to ensure and secure the physical identity behind the avatars in the metaverse.

Conclusion

To genuinely make Metaverse a reality, all ecosystem stakeholders must come together and proactively contribute to a coordinated R&D agenda because only such a step will turn this speculation into a well-working system!

Metaverse requires highly reliable, and bounded latency networks that are more demanding than the current best effort services for mobile broadband. 5G is ready to deliver that and the Indian government’s final approval for directly allocating airwaves to enterprises is paving the way for them to operate private 5G networks.

The author is Vice President & India Managing Director at NXP Semiconductors.

