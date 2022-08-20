Expert spots subtle way Meghan Markle ‘directs attention to herself’ – ‘Signature pose’

Over the past few years, Meghan Markle has been spotted reaching for her earrings, or touching her ears. Express.co.uk spoke to body language expert Judi James who explained why the Duchess of Sussex carries out this ritual.

“Meghan will often be seen touching her hair in public,” Judi said. “But this earring touch is much more of a signature gesture which, with no real practical use, is more likely to suggest an emotional or spontaneous, habit response to the cameras.

“The hand rarely even meets the earrings, making it both a truncated gesture.

“One purpose then is to act as a truncated barrier in public, something that might make her feel a little more comfortable that just standing with her arms to her side.

“This would make it a distant relative of folded arms or legs.

READ MORE: Prince Charles’ signal to show ‘he’s not enjoying himself’