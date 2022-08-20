Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,729 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $18.29 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

