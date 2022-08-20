Harry and Meghan’s UK return surprises fans after Sussexes booed by public at Jubilee

Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were surprised by the announcement that the couple are returning to the UK next month. Their upcoming visit, beginning in Manchester on September 5 for the opening of One Young World, will be the Sussexes’ first trip to the UK since the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June. The couple plan to meet with charities “close to their hearts” during the brief tour.

Hosts of Royally Us, Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross, experienced their surprise at the quick return.

The pair, who are fans of the Sussexes, assumed the couple would not return “for a long, long time” after they were booed during their Platinum Jubilee visit.

During the Jubilee, the Sussexes kept a low profile but were booed by spectators outside St Paul’s Cathedral as they left a service of thanksgiving.

Ms Garibaldi, a correspondent for US Weekly, said: “They are definitely heading back to the UK sooner than we thought.”

