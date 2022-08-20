Horoscope: Your star sign for the coming week – Russell Grant’s latest predictions





Aries (Mar21/Apr20) It is about time to enter an entirely new chapter in your life. The responsibilities will increase gradually however, in the meantime you’re working to get yourself toward an area that can have a major impact on your life. Taurus (Apr21/May21) A sense of accountability can give you the motivation to find ways to bring an element of stability into your daily life. The willingness to take on new responsibilities can help you develop. There’s a lot to do in attempting to bring a previous project to an end and prepare for a new one.

Gemini (May22/June21) The decisions and discussions can bring about an alteration to your family’s surroundings. It’s difficult to let go to think about it, and you’ll feel the most fulfilled when engaged in meaningful work. At the moment, the busier your schedule the more enjoyable. Cancer (June22/July23) You thought you’d be able to moment to relax and enjoy your life in the back of the car. Your hopes are going to be proven false because your presence is bound to be required somewhere and you will roll up your sleeves to assist with the difficult task. READ MORE: Zodiac signs: The best places to live in the UK and abroad

Leo (July24/Aug23) You’re entitled to be frustrated when a date, meeting, or plan you’d anticipated is cancelled. Promises are not kept. Since you’re not a person who willfully be deceived. Virgo (Aug24/Sept23) Secrets revealed in the dark will provide you with a deeper understanding of what’s going on in recent times. Some information has been hidden from you. When you learn about it the perspective will be revealed on the events. DON’T MISS

Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19) Other outside pursuits can benefit from your ability to share and learn from different people’s experiences. It is possible that you don’t share the same beliefs or views, however, you’ll discover ways to collaborate. Pisces (Feb20/Mar20) The conversations will result in you having discussions about topics that are relevant to your ideas in the near future. If you are attentive and take away some useful suggestions to keep in mind at the right time. Take the time to mingle and mix in your professional and social worlds.