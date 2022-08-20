House of the Dragon Stars Detail Complex Relationship to Targaryen Family, Iron Throne

HBO will release their first Game of Thrones spinoff tomorrow night and everyone is definitely excited to see the next chapter of Westeros. House of the Dragon focuses on the Targaryen clan long before the events of the original series. The series will star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Eve Best and Steve Toussaint. In the series Best plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon and Toussaint plays her husband Lord Corlys Velaryon. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently got the chance to speak with both actors where they reveal their complicated relationship to the Targaryen family and the Iron Throne.

“Yeah, it’s a pain in the neck. And it is a driving point,” Best revealed. “It’s like having a sword in your gut. However, the work is for it not to show and for it not to become either a source of embitterment, which hurts nobody in the end but yourself, nor antagonism, nor potential danger. I mean, it’s such a dangerous environment so I think part of her skill is navigating her place in a really, really seamless and effortless way. It’s like everything’s fine. It’s all good.”

In Westeros they’re always a little disdainful when it comes to the Iron Throne, and would be King’s and Queen.’s. Toussaint discusses the fact that because Lord Corlys Velaryon’s wife was supposed to sit on the Iron Throne he Carrie’s around a bit of anger, but doesn’t hold any contempt for the members of the royal deliberation table.

“I think, for him, he, I was gonna say contempt, I don’t think he has contempt for the people around him in, say, for example, in the small council, but he feels, he’s aware and wears it like a badge, the fact that he made his fortune,” Toussaint continued. “Everybody else there is inherited wealth. But his family was on its, I don’t know, do we still use the term on its uppers? But anyway… He made his own money. He made his house grand. And so I think there is a part of him and, in fact, it comes out later in the season, where he is very proud of that. I did that, I went out and I carved my fortune by myself. You didn’t. And I feel he uses that as a badge and I think he uses the fact that his wife was passed over also as a motivation because, as far as he’s concerned, and I think an awful lot of people in the realm think she should have been the ruler. And sometimes it does seem as if he’s more angry about it than she is.”

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe alongside the soon-to-launch House of the Dragon. Also among the projects said to be in development is a Tales of Dunk and Egg prequel series and a spin-off surrounding Jon Snow. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

“We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we’re really excited about the one that will air later this summer,” HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thrones earlier this month. “But, we don’t feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That’s my job, at least. And the team that I’m on, that’s what we’re told to focus on.”

