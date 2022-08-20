“I’m just boom-boom” – Kvitova on her tennis style ahead of clash with Keys

Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys will face each other in the Cincinnati semi-finals this week despite neither being in any form leading up to this event.

Kvitova has had a very bad year but the Czech player earned some nice wins at Wimbledon. Some of that certainly gave her confidence leading up to Cincinnati and it finally clicked for her this week. Some nice wins overall as she now gears up to face Madison Keys for a place in the final.

They played plenty of matches in the past and speaking ahead of their clash, Kvitova heavily praised Keys admitting that she has a more complete game than her:

“She is a big hitter, but even from the forehand she can go a little bit different style sometimes, that she can put it a little bit upper with more topspin. She is moving very well. And especially the serve, she has a lot of variety of the serve. She can go for ace, she can have a kick, she has beautiful technique of the serve. “Definitely she has more kinds of this stuff. Not like me, I don’t have nothing, I’m just boom-boom.”