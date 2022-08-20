‘It’s Not Easy’- Daniil Medvedev Speaks on American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz’s Rise

Taylor Fritz came to the limelight on the ATP tour, following his win at the 2022 Indian Wells. The American star widely came to be known as the player who ended the majestic streak of Spanish legend, Rafael Nadal. Ever since then, he has rightly been counted as one of the rising stars on the men’s circuit.

Polishing himself for the US Open later this month, the 24-year-old is currently in Cincinnati. He dominated the early rounds of the Cincinnati Masters before finally going down against the top-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. However, his performance clearly left a mark on the current World No.1, who later opened up about his views on the American star.

Daniil Medvedev opens up about the potential of Taylor Fritz

Following his triumph in the 1 hour 37-minute-long battle, Medvedev headed to the press conference. Interacting with the media, he expressed his views on the rapidly growing trajectory of Fritz’s career.

“Me, every time I practice with Taylor, even if it was two years ago or this year, he’s a great player,” the Russian sensation started. “He has a potential and he showed it many, many times, especially of course in Indian Wells. Getting the Masters 1000 title is really tough.”

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Taylor Fritz of the United States hits a backhand against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Being at the top of the ATP rankings, Medvedev today enjoys the pleasure of being a ‘top player’. Going ahead in the conversation, he asserted that Fritz also has the potential of being a ‘top player’.

“He (Taylor Fritz) has a potential to be top player,” he said. “When we say “top player,” you never know: ten Grand Slams, one Grand Slam, zero Grand Slam and World No. 1, 2, 3. He has the potential to be at the top of the top,” he further added.

The need to keep pushing to strive for success

Even though Medvedev faced a tough challenge in the first set of his quarterfinal clash against Fritz, he paved his comeback to seal the victory in two sets 7-6 6-3. Using it as an example, Medvedev further went on explaining the difficulties on the path of becoming a top player. Adding on to his words, he said, “It’s not easy. Sometimes he’s going to play somebody like me in the quarters and it’s going to be a tight match. Today it didn’t go his way, and that’s how tennis is.”

Mar 31, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Daniil Medvedev reaches for a forehand against Hubert Hurkacz (POL)(not pictured) in a men’s singles quarterfinal in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Heading towards the end of his opinion, Medvedev said, “You need to continue pushing, continue playing well. Again, if he plays like today, he’s going to win many more matches, he’s going to go even higher in the rankings.”

Hoping to see Fritz accompany him at the top, Medvedev is clearly showing him a glimpse of how to do it. Following his quarterfinal win, Medvedev is next set to face the fourth seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals today. Will this majestic performance, the Russian also looks in good shape to defend his US Open crown later this month.