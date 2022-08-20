Karan Johar opens up about his children’s special relationship with Alia Bhatt

Every Thursday, the latest episode of Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, is causing a significant amount of excitement on social media. The audience is delighted to receive their daily dosage of rumours regarding their favourite Bollywood stars from the series. Apparently, Hiroo Johar, Karan’s mother, follows the programme. However, his twin children, Roohi and Yash Johar, are uninterested in it.

Karan had confessed in a recent interview with India Today that his kids don’t watch the show since they don’t know the guests he interviews. He revealed, “In fact, when my mother was watching the first episode with Ranveer (Singh) and Alia (Bhatt), they know them because they have seen them so many times at the house. So, they were like, ‘why are you just talking? Why aren’t you playing or something?’ So they really don’t get it right now.”

The director believes that as they become a little older, Yash and Roohi might watch the show. He further said that they are familiar with Alia since they share a “special rishta” as well as she ties Yash’s rakhi. Karan confirms that, “Their favourite is, I think Alia didi.”

Karan welcomed his twin children Yash and Roohi in February 2017 through surrogacy. Since then, the director has been sharing gorgeous images and videos of his children with his audience.

Karan had earlier discussed the impact his children’s unconditional love had on him in an interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand.

He added, “I think it’s changed me in more ways than I can actually explain. I can’t believe that I have people who call me ‘Dadda’…who kind of say ‘don’t go’ when I am leaving the room and who kind of come and just need me to hug them. I’ve never felt that before. I’ve never been in a really serious relationship. So, this kind of love, it just hits me really hard.”