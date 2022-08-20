Kevin Costner makes more than a million per episode of Yellowstone

By Jessica Wedemeyer

9:27am PDT, Aug 20, 2022

On July 20, 2022, Variety reported that Kevin Costner is now the highest-paid actor on television. He reportedly earned $1.3M per episode for the upcoming 10-episode fifth season of the Paramount+ Western "Yellowstone," which debuts later this year. (Oscar winner Mahershala Ali is also set to score $1.3M per episode for the upcoming eight-episode miniseries "The Plot.") Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are raking in $1 million per episode each for their work on the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel miniseries "1923." Other stars who banked $1M per episode are Michael Keaton for "Dopesick," Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd for "The Shrink Next Door," Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso" and Sylvester Stallone for "Tulsa King." Elisabeth Moss, meanwhile, made $1.1M per episode for "Shining Girls."

_ On July 26, 2022, DailyMail.com reported that Brad Pitt recently dropped $40M on a historical cliffside property in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, that was built in 1918 for novelist D.L. James. It’s reportedly the most lucrative property sale in the area ever. The A-list actor, of course, is no stranger to major real estate deals… RELATED: The most extravagant celebrity homes

_ Christmas isn’t all about you, Mariah Carey… The iconic diva is behind one of the biggest Christmas songs of all time: 1994’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” But does that make her the official Queen of Christmas? She seems to think so! In March 2021, the superstar filed an application to trademark the term “Queen of Christmas” for use in various projects and products. Her bid went public in July 2022, infuriating other women who’ve been called the Queen of Christmas over the years. Singer Elizabeth Chan, for example, dropped an album titled “Queen of Christmas” in 2021. Variety reported on Aug. 15, 2022, that she recently filed a declaration of opposition to Mariah’s trademark request: “Christmas [came] way before any of us on earth, and hopefully will be around way after any of us on earth. And I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolize it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity. That’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned,” Elizabeth said. We couldn’t agree more! RELATED: The most expensive celebrity jewelry

_ On July 26, 2022, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Mark Wahlberg recently dropped $15.6M on 2.5 acres of land zoned for single-family housing in Las Vegas’s tony The Summit Club neighborhood, which Celine Dion calls home. The cheapest plot of land in the exclusive enclave will reportedly set you back a cool $2M. A real estate broker told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Oscar-nominated actor nearly snapped up a home in the area for $35M before opting instead to buy two adjacent vacant lots. Earlier this year, he listed his home in Beverly Hills for $87.5M.

_ How much is your old underwear worth? Back in 2012, Prince Harry infamously stripped down to his birthday suit while playing strip-billiards in a Las Vegas hotel room. An exotic dancer who was there that night walked away with Harry’s underpants, which she’s currently auctioning off. Bidding started at $10K on Aug. 11, 2022, and according to TMZ, hit $250K that very same night. The auction ends either on Sept. 30 or when someone submits a winning bid of $1M.

_ On Aug. 4, 2022, DailyMail.com reported that Adele recently took out a $37.7M mortgage on the $58M home in Beverly Hills that she purchased earlier this year. She’s now on the hook for $227K per month in mortgage payments. (That’s the cost of a house in some parts of the country every single month for the next 30 years!) Fortunately, the superstar singer — who has an estimated net worth of somewhere between $183M and $220M — is set to rake in $1M per show as part of her Las Vegas residency later this year.

_ Typical Tom! In late July 2022, Tom Cruise made headlines for interrupting a couple’s peaceful hike along England’s High Crag mountain by rolling up in a helicopter and then quickly paragliding away. “Sorry for disturbing your peaceful walk with all the noise — I like your dog,” the A-list actor told the couple, according to The U.S. Sun. “He was as cool as a cucumber,” the couple noted of the “Top Gun” star as he ran toward the edge of the 2,440-foot summit. It’s believed Tom was shooting (or practicing) a stunt for an upcoming installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. Just another normal day in the life of Tom Cruise!

_ On July 17, 2022, DailyMail.com reported that Chris Hemsworth took home $20M for his work in “Thor: Love and Thunder” — more than 100 times what he raked in for the first “Thor” movie a little more than a decade ago! Imagine if your salary multiplied 100 times over the course of a decade — it would be nice, right?! Chris is also set to score $20M for Netflix’s upcoming “Extraction” sequel.

_ On the Aug. 8, 2022, episode of Andy Cohen’s “Radio Andy” show, hairstylist Lucia Casazza revealed that Teresa Giudice‘s wedding hairstyle cost nearly $10K: $7K for her extensions, which were all real human hair, and $2.5K for the styling. “Teresa said, ‘My hair has to be over the top,'” Lucia recalled, adding that they “needed hair that was fit for a queen” because the reality star is “the queen of Jersey.” The look — which Lucia designed around the bride’s massive crown — was comprised of seven bundles of custom keratin fusion extensions, plus one pack of clip-in extensions to add volume, as well as three pieces of mesh and more than 1,500 bobby pins to hold everything in place. At the end of the evening, Lucia said, it took two hours for Teresa’s makeup artist to remove the pins. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and Louie Ruelas tied the knot on Aug. 6, 2022.

_ On Aug. 10, 2022, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday with friends and family aboard a yacht in the Bahamas. Naturally, she took to social media to show off some of the uber-expensive gifts she received including a super-rare Birkin bag from mom Kris Jenner. “I’ve never even seen anything like this before!” the makeup mogul gushed of the piece’s unique rust-colored hue. “They made three of these,” she added while posing with the bag — which is reportedly worth more than $100K — in a video later shared on TikTok. The makeup mogul already owns around a $1M in luxury handbags.

_ On July 31, 2022, Nick Cannon took to Instagram to reveal that he rented out a waterpark to spend some quality time with his oldest children: his 11-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Monroe and Moroccan. “Waterpark to ourselves!!! It’s the Roc & Roe Takeover!!” the father of eight captioned a video from their day of family fun. We guess he has to pull out all the stops to make his oldest children feel special when they’ve welcomed so many siblings in such a short period of time…

_ On July 19, 2022, Drake took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos and videos from his European summer vacation aboard a yacht. According to Page Six, the 238-foot Coral Ocean superyacht costs $660K a week to charter for up to 30 guests. It features a crew of 22 including a private chef and a “beauty therapist,” plus a glass-bottom pool, a hair salon, a gym, a sauna and a steam room, a water slide, access to Jet Skis and more. Must be nice!

_ And he doesn’t even drive! Back in 2019, Noel Gallagher admitted that he made the “most expensive mistake” of his life in 1997 when he dropped around $130K on a 1967 Jaguar. “[It] just sits in the garage. It’s been there since the ’90s. I thought when I became a fully blown rock star, I was gonna need a car. So I got a MkII Jaguar from 1967, the year I was born. I thought I’ll easily have learned to drive,” he said at the time. But the Oasis rocker did not, in fact, learn how to drive… On Aug. 8, 2022, The Sun reported that Noel finally sold the expensive whip for around $150K.

_ On July 20, 2022, Variety reported that Tom Cruise is set so take home more than $100M for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is now one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The A-list actor banked a modest upfront fee — likely somewhere in the low tens of millions — but he’s also set to rake in millions more in box office bonuses for ticket sales and, eventually, his cut of home rental and streaming rights.

_ On July 13, 2022, Kylie Jenner took to social media to share a video showing off some of her “favorite spaces” in her kids’ rooms. According to Page Six, the makeup mogul highlighted some interior design elements as well as a few of daughter Stormi Webster’s luxury accessories including $590 Gucci buckle-strap slides, $500 Gucci sandals, $390 fuzzy Gucci slides, a $675 Prada bucket hat and a $393 Fendi visor — more than $2.5K in accessories for a 4-year-old! — plus a $2,650 Louis Vuitton volleyball. We just have to ask: Does Stormi even play volleyball?!

_ Apparently designer baby clothes just fall into Stormi Webster’s lap… On Aug. 4, 2022, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share several videos of the private shopping experience created for her daughter at Harrods in London: rows of Dior and Gucci handbags, Nike sneakers, flashy designer clothes, toys, games and more. “Look at what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping. Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!” the makeup mogul gushed in one clip. Yeah, no kidding! The mother-daughter duo visited Harrods to check out the luxury department store’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin displays.

_ During an Aug. 11, 2022, interview with USA Today, Brooklyn Beckham revealed that he has around 100 tattoos including around 70 dedicated to his wife of just a few months, Nicola Peltz. “She always cries when I get her another tattoo. I always love to surprise her with new ink,” he said. The aspiring chef’s inked tributes to the “Bates Motel” actress include her eyes on the back of his neck, his wedding vows on his arm, her name on the side of his neck, the letter N on his ring finger, the word “married” on the side of his hand and her late grandmother’s name on his wrist. We hope their marriage lasts as long as Brooklyn’s collection of body art…

_ During an interview with AARP The Magazine that debuted online on Aug. 2, 2022, Tyler Perry revealed that he once paid the late, great Cicely Tyson “a million dollars” for “one day of work” on his 2007 dramedy “Why Did I Get Married?” Said the actor-filmmaker, “I took care of Ms. Tyson for the last 15 years of her life. She was a proud woman, and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it. She made $6,000 for ‘Sounder,’ you know? I wanted to make sure she knew that there were people who valued her. … I loved working with her. And it makes me feel great that I was in a position to give this incredible woman some security in her latter years.” Cicely — whom Tyler directed in several films over the years — scored an Oscar nomination for her work in the 1973 period drama “Sounder.” She died at 96 in January 2021.

_ On July 20, 2022, Variety reported that Margot Robbie is currently the most well-paid actress in Hollywood thanks to her $12.5M payday for her work in the upcoming “Barbie” movie. She ranks 18th overall on Variety’s list of Hollywood heavyweights, following male stars including Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and her “Barbie” co-star Ryan Gosling, who reportedly scored the same salary for the film even though she’s playing the title character and is also serving as a producer. Only four other women made the list of 26 top-paid performers: Millie Bobby Brown is making $10M for Netflix’s upcoming “Enola Holmes” sequel, Emily Blunt is set to score $4M for Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” Jamie Lee Curtis is raking in $3.5M for “Halloween Ends” and Anya-Taylor Joy is taking home $1.8M for the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa.”

_ What do you get the tot who has everything? More things she doesn’t need! On Aug. 17, 2022, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos of her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, posing with a custom Louis Vuitton handbag that retails for $1,760. The reality star dropped even more dough to have her little girl’s purse customized with True’s name in big pink letters on one side and a small portrait of the “Sesame Street” character Abby Cadabby on the other. We just want to know why a 4-year-old needs a customized luxury handbag…

_ On July 16, 2022, DailyMail.com reported that Pete Davidson has been staying in the five-star seaside Crystalbrook Flynn hotel — where a two-bedroom suite will set you back $1,650 per night — while shooting “Wizards!” in Cairns, Australia. That’s quite the bill considering the “Saturday Night Live” alum started shooting the comedy in mid-June, and as of mid-August, had yet to wrap his part in the project! But that wasn’t the only thing about Pete’s time in Australia that made headlines…

_ On July 20, 2022, DailyMail.com shed some light on the extreme measures Kim Kardashian took to fly under the radar while visiting Pete Davidson in Australia earlier that month. “This is the one percent of time that she doesn’t want to have to worry about getting glammed up and just wants to switch off. She’s just here to spend time with Pete and has no plans on leaving the hotel. It’s a very low-key trip and she doesn’t want to be bothered. Kim is happy to say ‘hi’ to you if you bump into her, but she definitely doesn’t want to get her photograph taken on this trip,” a source said. Before the mother of four arrived in Australia via private jet, the production company behind Pete’s film reportedly asked hotel employees to sign NDAs ensuring that her visit would be kept top-secret. (They also warned that asking Kim for selfies was strictly prohibited.) Kim reportedly used a decoy car — a dirty and decidedly unglamorous 2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Wagon with tinted windows — to evade prying eyes while traveling to and from the hotel, which she exited via a loading dock that’s typically off limits to guests. (Kim “wasn’t pleased” with her basic ride but reportedly “settled” out of necessity.) DailyMail.com reported that while traveling outside the hotel, Kim’s security detail took steps to avoid being followed including driving slowly down narrow roads and circling roundabouts multiple times. Perhaps all the hoopla was too much for Pete to bear: He and Kim called it quits just weeks later.

_ Most lucrative gig ever? During an interview with Variety that debuted online on Aug. 3, 2022, Jennifer Coolidge revealed that she “got a lot of play” from starring as Stifler’s mom in the “American Pie” franchise. “I got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie.’ There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with,” she said.