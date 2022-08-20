Kuma’s great Adventures: A scenic drive in Western Colorado

I hope you are staying cool during our hot season. My family and I recently drove up to the western slope of Colorado to visit a friend in Loma, just east of Grand Junction. While we were there, we took a scenic drive and enjoyed cooler temperatures. If you have the time, we recommend visiting the area. It is a ten-hour drive from north Phoenix to Grand Junction. We stayed at the Super 8 in Fruita, and it is dog friendly.

The western slope of Colorado isn’t as populated or as expensive as many parts of the state. Yet, we found it has much to offer. We encourage you to give it a try!

From Grand Junction, we headed east on I-70. We weren’t sure how far we would go or where we would end up. We just went driving! About an hour outside of Grand Junction is a small town with about 10,000 people called Rifle. It sits at the base of the Roan Plateau and is known for its cattle ranching.

Thirty minutes further is Glenwood Springs, sitting at around 5,800 feet in elevation. Glenwood Springs is known for its hot springs and rugged mountains. We were going to stop but some kind of festival was going on, and the traffic was nuts. We kept going. The area was very green and almost hurt our eyes since we are used to the desert!

One thing we love and appreciate about Colorado is the water. We miss living by rivers and streams. Another 20 minutes and we were ready for lunch. We were in Carbondale and found a really cool spot: The Homestead Bar & Grill. It is located at a golf course, but they are dog friendly with an awesome outside patio with a view of Mt. Sopris, a 12,965-foot twin- summit peak in the Elk Mountains.

We sat on the deck in awe of this majestic peak and watched golf charts zoom by. We don’t play golf, but the course looked beautiful. I got a bowl of refreshing water, and mom shared her burger with me. We were in no hurry, but I was up for a hike to stretch my legs. Our nice waiter suggested the Carbondale Nature Park located on Merrill Avenue.

After a while, we decided to find the park and take a nature walk. The parking is free and dogs are most certainly welcome. In fact, if your dog is good off leash, they can freely roam in this wilderness park. There is a human restroom and some picnic tables by the parking lot.

The trail is dirt but is very flat. As other dogs were passing us to head back, I could smell water on them. Mom asked, and sure enough, a swimming hole was down just about a half mile away. Oh boy, I quickened my pace! Before mom knew what happened, I found that water hole and jumped in! It is actually part of a little stream that runs through the area. A couple with a young puppy were trying to encourage their dog to go in, but she was scared. I got back out and coached her on how to get in. Once her paws felt the cool, refreshing water, she was hooked. In she went!

When mom and I turned around to head back, we stopped dead in our tracks: Mt. Sopris was looking at us. Wow! What an incredible view we had hiking back to the parking lot. You gotta love the Colorado Rocky Mountains!

I was almost dry by the time we arrived at the car, and we opted to head back to the hotel. We could have kept driving in the amazing countryside, but we had a long day ahead of us to drive home to Phoenix the next day. We will need to do another loop when we revisit the area to see other places. Stay cool my friends!

My mom, Lorraine Bossé-Smith, is kind enough to help me share my Great Adventures, big and small. My mom is a motivational speaker, corporate trainer, executive recruiter, business consultant, coach, fitness expert and author of nine published books. More importantly, she’s the best doggy mom ever.

Enjoy my blog at https://bit.ly/kuma0901, follow me on Facebook @kumathedog or Instagram @kumaitothedog