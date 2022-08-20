Liverpool have unwittingly helped Man Utd chief John Murtough land £70m Casemiro transfer

Klopp is happy with his options, though. He has used the impressive Harvey Elliott in midfield in games against Fulham and Crystal Palace, while fellow teenager Fabio Carvalho can also play in the position.

“I know what will now come up, it’s clear. We said we don’t need a midfielder because we have enough – and we actually have enough, but the problem now is we get punished for something that is not our responsibility really because things like this can happen,” Klopp said after Thiago hobbled off against Fulham on the opening weekend of the season.

“Look, a transfer must make sense now and in the long term – we have midfielders, we have still enough midfielders. It is not that we lack midfielders, but it’s just some of them are injured. This is not a good situation, I don’t like it at all, but we have to see how we react on that – but for sure not panicking.”

Liverpool have been linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. However, the England starlet is seen as a long-term target who could be signed in a future transfer window.