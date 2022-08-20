London SHOOTING leaves boy, 17, and man, 21, injured as police close off street

Police were called to Craven Park Road, Harlesden, following reports of a discharge of a firearm just after midnight on Saturday. The 17-year-old and 21-year-old were taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.

A large cordon remains in place on the high street on Craven Park Road.

Brent MPS have implemented a Section 60 order for the area following the incident.

In a tweet, they wrote: “Following serious violence, a S60 has been authorised by Insp Owen, starting at 1500hrs on the 20th and ending at 0600hrs on the 21st.”