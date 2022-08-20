Memorial service held in Colebrook to remember victims of shooting rampage





A memorial service was held Friday in Colebrook to remember the victims of a shooting rampage 25 years ago.A marker sits in Monument Park next to the News and Sentinel building where two of the victims died. Two New Hampshire state troopers, a judge and a newspaper editor were killed after a man went on a shooting rampage.Carl Drega killed four people and wounded four others in Colebrook on Aug. 19, 1997.The memories of the shootings are still raw for the residents of the North Country town.”We don’t talk about it. Never talk about it,” said Linda Tillotson, of Colebrook. “It was too painful a memory.”New Hampshire state troopers Scott Phillips and Leslie Lord, Judge Vickie Bunnel and newspaper editor Dennis Joos were killed on Aug. 19, 1997. Drega’s rampage began after Phillips pulled him over in the parking lot of an IGA.”Scott gets out of his cruiser, and Drega brandishes an assault rifle and opens fire on Scott,” retired state police Lt. Chuck West said.West and retired state police Sgt. Tom Yorke were among those who responded to the shooting.”Meanwhile, Les Lord pulls up right around the entrance to the parking lot,” West said. “At some point, Drega advanced on him.”Drega stole Phillips’ cruiser and drove to Bunnell’s office, which was in the same building as the Colebrook News and Sentinel. She saw Drega coming and warned others, but she was shot and killed as she ran.”Dennis Joos very heroically tried to intervene,” West said. “He grabbed Drega, got into a physical altercation and subsequently was shot and killed right there on the lawn.”Drega fled, stopping to set his house on fire. He crossed into Vermont and shot at Fish and Game Officer Wayne Saunders, who was pursuing him. A bullet fired by Drega went through Saunders’ windshield, but he was saved when the bullet hit his badge.Drega drove up a logging road and hid in the woods, where he ambushed officers, including West, as they headed in.”That’s when (state Trooper) Jeff Caulder was shot,” West said.An officer who ran in to rescue Caulder was also shot and injured. After they tried to pull both injured officers to safety, West and another officer advanced and spotted Drega aiming at them from behind a tree.”So we fired before he did, and it was over,” West said.A memorial to the victims is in the center of town. Below the names of the victims is the inscription, “Their deeds are their memorials.””The judge was a dear friend of ours, my husband and I, and Dennis Joos, he was a beautiful man,” Tillotson said. “He really was a gentle, beautiful man.”Phillips left behind a young family.”He was a perfect fit for the North Country,” Yorke said. “He was a very likable person. He did a very good job.”Lord, who was close to retirement, was Yorke’s brother-in-law.”Leslie, his nickname was Lucky, he was a happy-go-lucky type person,” Yorke said.Route 3 heading in and out of town is named in honor of the troopers.”It was a knife that cut really deep, and it’s just something that doesn’t go away,” Yorke said.

A memorial service was held Friday in Colebrook to remember the victims of a shooting rampage 25 years ago. A marker sits in Monument Park next to the News and Sentinel building where two of the victims died. Two New Hampshire state troopers, a judge and a newspaper editor were killed after a man went on a shooting rampage. Carl Drega killed four people and wounded four others in Colebrook on Aug. 19, 1997. The memories of the shootings are still raw for the residents of the North Country town. “We don’t talk about it. Never talk about it,” said Linda Tillotson, of Colebrook. “It was too painful a memory.” New Hampshire state troopers Scott Phillips and Leslie Lord, Judge Vickie Bunnel and newspaper editor Dennis Joos were killed on Aug. 19, 1997. Drega’s rampage began after Phillips pulled him over in the parking lot of an IGA. “Scott gets out of his cruiser, and Drega brandishes an assault rifle and opens fire on Scott,” retired state police Lt. Chuck West said. West and retired state police Sgt. Tom Yorke were among those who responded to the shooting. “Meanwhile, Les Lord pulls up right around the entrance to the parking lot,” West said. “At some point, Drega advanced on him.” Drega stole Phillips’ cruiser and drove to Bunnell’s office, which was in the same building as the Colebrook News and Sentinel. She saw Drega coming and warned others, but she was shot and killed as she ran. “Dennis Joos very heroically tried to intervene,” West said. “He grabbed Drega, got into a physical altercation and subsequently was shot and killed right there on the lawn.” Drega fled, stopping to set his house on fire. He crossed into Vermont and shot at Fish and Game Officer Wayne Saunders, who was pursuing him. A bullet fired by Drega went through Saunders’ windshield, but he was saved when the bullet hit his badge. Drega drove up a logging road and hid in the woods, where he ambushed officers, including West, as they headed in. “That’s when (state Trooper) Jeff Caulder was shot,” West said. An officer who ran in to rescue Caulder was also shot and injured. After they tried to pull both injured officers to safety, West and another officer advanced and spotted Drega aiming at them from behind a tree. “So we fired before he did, and it was over,” West said. A memorial to the victims is in the center of town. Below the names of the victims is the inscription, “Their deeds are their memorials.” “The judge was a dear friend of ours, my husband and I, and Dennis Joos, he was a beautiful man,” Tillotson said. “He really was a gentle, beautiful man.” Phillips left behind a young family. “He was a perfect fit for the North Country,” Yorke said. “He was a very likable person. He did a very good job.” Lord, who was close to retirement, was Yorke’s brother-in-law. “Leslie, his nickname was Lucky, he was a happy-go-lucky type person,” Yorke said. Route 3 heading in and out of town is named in honor of the troopers. “It was a knife that cut really deep, and it’s just something that doesn’t go away,” Yorke said.