Metaverse ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Thai business: expert

Speaking on the second day of Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022, Metaverse XR founder Sathian Boonmanan said those who viewed the internet’s new frontier as merely an online marketplace were missing out on huge opportunities.

The metaverse, he explained, is a social platform that enables three-dimensional use: real-time interaction, immersive experience and multi-user access from any device.

“This means that people from all over the world can meet, play and interact in the blink of an eye. Any device, such as smartphones and [virtual reality] glasses, will assist us in seeing where the real world intersects with the virtual world,” Sathian stated.

