NBA Athletes Go Hands-On With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Yet another group of athletes have gone hands-on with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of 2022, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to many. The Call of Duty franchise routinely sells tens of millions of copies on an annual basis and frequently is the best selling game of each year, but the next installment could be the biggest one to date. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released in 2019 and sold over 30 million copies, placing it in the top 20 best-selling games of all-time. It’s the biggest Call of Duty to date and it marked a major turning point for the franchise due to how it handled post-launch content, gunplay, and introduced things like Call of Duty: Warzone.

There are tons of people eager to go hands on with the sequel and developer Infinity Ward has been inviting people to check it out throughout 2022. In April, NFL Draft prospects were the first to check out the game ahead of a press event in early June. At the start of August, some NFL players got to play the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and leaked some images from their time with the game. Now, NBA athletes like Paul George are getting the opportunity to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ahead of the game’s beta in September. Infinity Ward shared some images of the athletes playing the game, but unfortunately, no new looks at the game leaked out of this event.

Casual hangout with some friends at the studio 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MZLjakE635 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 19, 2022

Call of Duty is planning to showcase the multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in September, so there will be plenty to look forward to next month. As of right now, Infinity Ward has only shown off some glimpses of multiplayer maps and some campaign footage. Players can expect to check out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign a week before the release of the full game, as people who pre-order will get access to the entire single player campaign on October 20th.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.