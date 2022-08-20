Categories
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On August 20, 2022


It seems that Saturday has arrived yet again, and those looking to kick back and enjoy some screen time are probably looking for things to watch. Well, never fear, because the Netflix Top 10 lists are filled with some prime viewing options. Over the past few days, both indexes have been filled with intriguing titles, some of which are exclusive to the streamer. There have, of course, been some changes in the standings over the past 24 hours and, most notably, the TV catalogue has a new No. 1 show. So how about we do ourselves a favor and dive into how things stand on August 20th.

Tom Holland in Uncharted

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – August 20, 2022

Look Both Ways is still in first place here, and that’s not too surprising. The romantic dramedy sports a strong cast led by Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez and has been getting relatively positive buzz amongst viewers across social media. Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, which you should know about before watching, is still sitting in the second position. The Jamie Foxx-led vampire flick, Day Shift, hasn’t budged either, as it remains in third. The Next 365 Days, a new addition to the list, has taken over No. 4, in what’s a solid start for the sequel to 365 Days: This Day. With that, the movie has pushed back Uncharted, which is one of the best movies on Netflix right now.



