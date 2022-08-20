Netflix’s The Mole Reboot Can Restore the Show’s Former Glory

The Mole is arguably one of the most underrated reality competition series, so a recent Deadline report that the series is being picked up and rebooted by Netflix comes as a welcome surprise. The series ran for five seasons on ABC, in which contestants were tasked with adding money to a $1,000,000 pot that only one person would eventually end up winning. While completing missions over the course of the show, one contestant predetermined by the show’s production team was The Mole — subtly sabotaging everything. The group’s task was not only to make it to the end of the series, but to correctly identify The Mole.





The concept of The Mole as a series was unique, with the challenges as nail-biting as those in other programs such as The Amazing Race and Fear Factor, which is why it was so disappointing to learn of its cancellation after Season 4. However, after a four-year hiatus, The Mole returned for a fifth season — before being cancelled again. While it had an interesting and highly-watchable concept, past iterations of The Mole suffered from undergoing too many changes to the competition, with rules, hosts, gameplay and even the final cash prize changing too fast for contestants or audiences to keep up.





While Anderson Cooper did host the first two seasons, sportscaster and former pro football player Ahmad Rashad replaced him for Seasons 3 & 4, followed by journalist Jon Kelley in Season 5. The Mole also changed its approach when it had two celebrity seasons in the destination locations of Hawaii and the Yucatan. It’s pretty clear that The Mole had no real direction or sense of what it wanted to be, which is where Netflix can step in. The streamer can iron out the previous wrinkles and create a more consistent show.





Netflix is no stranger to reality TV, boasting a large library of wildly popular reality competition shows such as The Circle, Blown Away and Glow Up. Adding a spy thriller like The Mole can bring a new edge to their lineup and compete with Amazon’s rumored James Bond reality show. It can also enhance the show’s existing strengths. One of the things that made The Mole so fun to watch was that audiences truly felt like they were playing along with the contestants — keeping viewers in suspense along with the players. Netflix can add some interactive qualities for viewers at home, similar to what it did for Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch special.





Netflix has ordered ten episodes of the Mole reboot, with the format following the original Belgian version of the series entitled De Mol. Though few other details have been released, it should be expected that the contestants will embark on a globe-trotting adventure over the duration of the series, similar to previous iterations of The Mole. Netflix can benefit from going back to The Mole’s roots by creating unique, suspenseful challenges that are just as fun to compete in as they are to watch. And let’s not forget the espionage: watching The Mole try to outsmart the other players and avoid suspicion is one of the highlights of the series.





The Mole was a staple of early-2000s television, so this news of a reboot should be met with excitement. Hopefully Netflix has a solid game plan for the structure of the show to learn from its past mistakes. It can earn a new audience by improving upon the areas that the ABC version never figured out. At the same time, fans of The Mole are bound to tune into the reboot for a healthy dose of nostalgia — which in the current age of reboots, isn’t such a bad thing. By rebooting The Mole, Netflix truly has the best of both worlds.